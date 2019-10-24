JD Sports set to open at Leamington retail park at the weekend

JD Sports is set to open its new branch at the Leamington Shopping Park on Saturday.

The doors of the branch, at the unit formerly occupied by Halfords, will open at 9am.

JD Sports, promotional image.

There will be a DJ playing music for customers and a chance for them to win free trainers for a year.

The JD brand is already well represented in the West Midlands region.

Laetitia Motema, trade marketing co-ordinator for JD, said that Leamington was the third largest town in the UK and that the shopping park was the 22nd largest nationally without a JD store before the company decided to move in.

The store has been set up to serve both Leamington and Warwick residents as well as shoppers coming in off the M40 via Europa Way.

JD Sports is a multi-million pound sports fashion retailer with shops throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States employing more than 30,000 people.