Is the Kenilworth Clock Tower behind the times or ahead of them?

A Kenilworth town councillor has reported the town's clock tower located at Abbey End in Kenilworth has stopped working.

Cllr Richard Dickson has asked the town council staff to report the fault to Warwick District Council.

Cllr Dickson made the following comments on social media about the issue: "Is our town behind the times or ahead of them?

"This is not good for people wanting to catch a bus nor does it send a good message to visitors to the town.



"Hopefully it will be mended as soon as possible."