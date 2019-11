The Kenilworth Ford has been closed to traffic for several days due to flooding.

Residents have been advised not to drive through the flooded Ford on the A452 between Brookside Avenue and Castle Green due to flooding. Drivers have been encouraged to seek and use alternative routes and avoid the area around Kenilworth Castle.

