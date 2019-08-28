In pictures: Two years on since The Great Western Pub fire in Warwick

In January plans to demolish the fire damaged pub and turn it into houses were given the go ahead.

The plans had more than 70 letters of objection including from Warwick Town Council.

As well as four houses going on the former pub site there will also be an additional four houses built along the Station Road side of the site. These homes were granted planning permission in 2016 along with plans to convert the Great Western pub building into flats but because of the fire this is no longer possible.

It is not yet known when work will start.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1960

The fire damaged remains of The Great Western Pub. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

A fire broke out at the pub two years ago. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

The pub was badly damaged by a fire on August 24 2017. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

Some of the fire damage at the pub. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

View more