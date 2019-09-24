In pictures: the first Beerfest at Alderson House in Warwick

Beefest was held on Friday and Saturday and was organised by members of local Masonic lodges to raise funds for the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

The event was jointly opened on the Friday evening by the Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy and the Provincial Grand Master of Warwickshire, David F Macey.

As well as a selection of more than 30 real ales, ciders and perry the festival also had a Prosecco and gin bar, soft drinks and food and live music.

Peter Round, Manager of Alderson House said: "The organisers were delighted to see so many families and first time visitors to Alderson House at our first festival and this created a lovely relaxed atmosphere."

