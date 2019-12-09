In pictures: Santas dash through Leamington for annual 5k event
On Sunday (December 8) Santas and elves were spotted dashing through Leamington for the annual Myton Hospices' Santa Dash.
Hundreds of people took part in the event, which started in Victoria park. The event helps to raise much-needed money for the hospices.
The Santas setting off in Victoria Park. Photo by Allan Jennings
The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash in Leamington. Photo by Allan Jennings
The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash in Leamington. Photo by Allan Jennings
The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash in Leamington. Photo by Allan Jennings
