More than 240 exhibited, demonstrated and sold original pieces accompanied to music from 30 bands across two stages in at Jephson Gardens and at the Pump Room Gardens and art gallery over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday August 3 and 4).

Photo from Art in the Park 2019 by Allan Jennings. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Photo from Art in the Park 2019 by Allan Jennings. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Photo from Art in the Park 2019 by Allan Jennings. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Photo from Art in the Park 2019 by Allan Jennings. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more