Hundreds of dogs gathered in Warwick for world record attempt

Hundreds of dogs were gathered in Warwick at the weekend for a Guinness world record attempt.

On Saturday afternoon (October 5) hundreds of guide dogs, retired guide dogs and pet dogs all took part in a photoshoot at Warwick racecourse to help the charity Guide Dogs.

The Guide Dogs attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest ever dog photoshoot at the weekend. Photo by The Moonstorm Media for Guide Dogs

Marking the launch of the month-long Pups to Partnerships appeal, Guide Dogs is hoping to smash the Guinness World Record for the largest ever dog photoshoot.

The previous record is 374.

It was anticipated that more than 800 dogs would be attending the attempt.

The charity is hoping to raise £420,000 in October to fund seven puppies on their journey to becoming life-changing partners for those living with a vision impairment.

Actress Jess Impiazzi and Guide Dogs Ambassador was also at the event. She said: “My Mum lost her sight ten years ago which was devastating for us all.

"But when she got her first guide dog Casey, she got her freedom back. I’m so grateful for the work of Guide Dogs and it was great to see such a big turnout for the photoshoot.

"People like my Mum would have struggled to get here without their guide dog so it really brought home the impact these wonderful animals have on so many lives.”

Guide Dogs head of community and events fundraising Peter Emmett said: “It was fantastic to see so many of our guide dog owners and volunteers alongside pet dog owners helping us to hopefully become record breakers.

"With this kind of support, we can reach even more people with sight loss and make sure they don’t feel left out of life.”

The Guide Dogs Pups to Partnerships Appeal is taking place from October 1 to October 31.

For more information on how to get involved, go to: www.guidedogs.org.uk/appeal or call 03451 430 192.

