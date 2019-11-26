How you can help a Leamington-based homelessness charity spread Christmas cheer

A Leamington-based homelessness charity needs help from residents in the Warwick district to spread Christmas cheer.

Helping Hands works with vulnerable and homeless people in the district by providing much-needed help through a soup kitchen, their cafe in Warwick, skills training and their ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

Helping Hands is appealing for help with its annual shoe box appeal.'Bottom left shows: Lianne Kirkham and staff at the 'Helping Hands' charity shop. Photo from 2017. Pictured: Mark Jones, Lianne Kirkham and Arin Hartwell. NNL-171024-235445009

The charity has once again launched its Christmas shoe box appeal and the aim behind the shoe boxes is that they are full of items that will be useful.

These shoe boxes will then be donated to the homeless and vulnerably housed adults in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth at Christmas time.

Those looking to create a shoe box can fill a wrapped shoe box with any of the following items:

~ toothbrush

~ hats

~ hairbrush or comb

~ toothpaste

~ scarves

~ a book

~ soap

~ gloves

~ 2020 diary

~ flannel

~ socks

~ notepad and pen

~ dry shampoo

~ handwarmers

~ pocket games such as cards

~ deodorant

~ sanitary products

~ chocolates and sweets

~ coffee and meal vouchers (available from the Helping Hands Gateway Cafe in Warwick, Greggs and The Mashed Swede Cafe in Leamington)

~ clothes vouchers (can be purchased from The Lighthouse charity shop in Leamington)

People should not include any sharp objects such as razors or scissors.

Once completed the lid should be attached with an elastic band and the box should be clearly marked whether it is for a male or female.

The last date to donate is Wednesday December 4

Full shoe boxes can be dropped at the following donation points:

~ Sew Arty Knitting and Sewing Shop Station Rd Kenilworth CV8 1JF

~ Leamington Railway Station

~ Leamington and Warwick Gymnastics Club Fosse Way, Radford Semele

~ Hayfield Grange Manders Croft Watton’s Lane Southam CV47 0HZ

~The Mashed Swede 33 Russell St Leamington Starbucks Sainsburys Leamington

~ The Brunswick Hub 98-100 Shrubland St Leamington

~ The Old Library 11-13 Bath St Leamington

~ The Lighthouse (Charity Shop & Drop In) 12 Gloucester Street, Leamington, CV31 6EE

~ Helping Hands Gateway Café, 4 Smith Street, Warwick, CV34 4HH (Wednesday to Friday)

~ Priors Shopping Centre, Leamington, Upper Mall, on Saturday November 30 and December 7

Alternatively, people can donate £10 or £20 to the shoe box appeal and the charity will make up a box. To donate go to: virginmoneygiving.com/fund/helpinghandsshoeboxappeal