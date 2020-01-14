How you can hear about the plans for the former King's High School site in Warwick

There will be a chance to hear about the plans for the former King's High School site in Warwick tonight (Tuesday).

Tonight a meeting is being held in Warwick about the planning application for the former school site.

In July staff and pupils at the school bid farewell to their town centre location after 140 years and moved to a new site in Banbury Road – the same site as Warwick School and Warwick Prep.

Now the old school site, which spans two-and-a-half acres between Smith Street, Chapel Street, Chapel Place, Priory Road and The Butts, is due to be transformed into housing.

Last month The Courier shared a story about plans being formally submitted to Warwick District Council by developer Wake Green to use the site for housing.

The developer revealed their initial proposals for the site in July 2019 and after consultation some changes were made - including the amount of homes and parking spaces.

The former King's High School sign. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

in the consultation there were concerns about the amount of parking for residents and visitors and now an additional 82 spaces will be provided across the development including additional parking for Chapel Street.

There were also concerns about the site being too high and over-developed, to which Wake Green have responded by decreasing the amount of homes from 142 to 135.

Tonight the Warwick Society will be hosting the meeting where Paul Phillips, director of Wake Green Developments Ltd, will speak about the plans.

The Society anticipates that this is likely to be a full meeting so are looking to hold another on January 21 for those who could not get in.

The former King's High School Site in Smith Street in Warwick.

The meeting will take place tonight (Tuesday January 14) at the Lord Leycester Hospital at 7.30pm. Member and non-members of the Warwick Society are welcome to attend and admission is free.