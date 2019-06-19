How Warwick's driving test centre compares to West Midlands rivals when it comes to pass rates

New data has revealed how Warwick's driving test centre compares to other test centres in the West Midlands when it comes to pass rates.

An FOI request by GoCompare has revealed the number of "multiple testers" - those who needed five plus attempts to pass - there were at each testing centre in the country.

GOV data showed the pass percentage of each testing centre in the UK, but does not reveal how many people required multiple attempts in order to pass their test.

The data retrieved twenty-four West Midlands based test centres performances over 2018-2019.

It was revealed that the South Yardley driving test centre in Birmingham had the highest frequency of multiple testers in the region with almost one in 20 requiring five plus attempts to pass their driving test, the national average is less than 1 in 50.

Warwick's test centre came twenty-second in the region with 1.17 per cent of passers needing five or more tests to pass.

The research also revealed that the West Midlands' pass rate has been below 50 per cent and below national average every year since 2014-15 with pass rates declining over that time period.

In 2014-15 and 2015-16 the pass rate was 46.50 per cent, in 2016-17 the pass went down to 45.80 and in 2017-18 it went down to 45.40.

The West Midlands is also ranked as the second worst region in the UK for pass rate, with only London having a lower pass rate since 2014-2015.

