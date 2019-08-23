'How to Train Your Dragon' author giving talk organised by Kenilworth Books shop

A Kenilworth bookshop will be hosting a talk from a much-loved children’s author in Coventry – and will offer fans the chance to buy her latest book before anywhere else sells it in the country.

Cressida Cowell, author of the highly popular ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ series and current Children’s Laureate, will be giving a talk in Coventry Cathedral on her latest series for children, ‘The Wizards of Once’, on Tuesday September 17.

Kenilworth Books, based in Talisman Shopping Centre since 1970, will be hosting the talk and selling exclusive copies of Cowell’s latest novel ‘Wizards of Once: Knock Three Times’ at the event, two days before it is officially released.

Tamsin Rosewell of Kenilworth Books said: “I regularly talk to Cressida through social media, and I was able to persuade her to come to Warwickshire to host a talk here.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve persuaded an author of her calibre to come to our region, and it’s amazing she’s agreed to sell her latest book at the talk two days before it’s released to the general public.

“We would have loved to have had her here at the shop, but it would have been far too small for her. So we’re really happy to host the talk at Coventry Cathedral.”

Cressida Cowell, whose How To Train Your Dragon series has sold over 11 million copies worldwide, has been translated into 38 languages and become a major film franchise, is delighted to be coming to Coventry and Warwickshire.

She said: “Over the years I've had so many fantastic letters about my books from children in schools in Coventry and Warwickshire, often sharing their creative stories and brilliant drawings.

“I am so looking forward to meeting these wonderful young creators, as well as the many adults who have supported my work, and telling them all about my new book.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties - the developer of Talisman Shopping Centre - praised the bookshop for going above and beyond to attract top authors.

He said: “I’m delighted Kenilworth Books has convinced Cressida Cowell, a favourite of my children, to come to the region – I imagine the event will be very popular, not least because she’ll be selling her latest book there before anywhere else.

“The shop’s great links with authors and the events it is able to organise really makes it stand out from the crowd, and having a shop such as Kenilworth Books in Talisman Shopping Centre is an absolute privilege.”

Anyone wishing to book ticket should visit kenilworthbooks.co.uk/event/cressida-cowell-at-coventry-cathedral