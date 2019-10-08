How Southam software company Codemasters is racing ahead in China

Southam-based video game developer Codemasters is racing ahead by forming two new partnerships with a major Chinese company.

A world-leader in the development of racing titles, Codemasters has recently entered into two new exciting strategic partnerships with NetEase Inc, a leading internet technology company that operates some of the most popular international online games.

Image from the game DiRT Rally 2.0.

NetEase will be the exclusive publisher for three of Codemasters' upcoming PC titles within China, commencing with DiRT Rally 2.0. and will invest in marketing and localising the games to accelerate their growth in the territory.

Additionally, the Codemasters has signed an agreement to develop a New Mobile Game for the global market.

In order to grow its presence within the China market, Codemasters has worked closely with the Department for International Trade.

Over the last four years the company’s International Trade Advisor (ITA) at DIT has assisted in co-ordinating yearly trade missions to China, smoothing the process for Codemasters to showcase their products and meet essential contacts.

Image from the Codemasters game DiRT Rally 2.0.

China is the world's biggest gaming market and presents a major opportunity for Codemasters, the company’s revenue from China within the financial year 2019 more than doubled in comparison with 2018.

Toby Evan-Jones, VP Business Development of Codemasters said: “China is undoubtedly a key market for Codemasters and represents an exceptional growth opportunity for our business.

"During the past four years it has been an absolute pleasure to carefully build our presence within the region, both via direct visits and DIT-supported trade missions.

At Codemasters we couldn't be happier with the NetEase partnership. Aligning with a world-leading developer and publisher of this calibre, who shares our vision for growing the racing game segment, shall hugely accelerate our growth within the region

Image from the Codemasters game GRID.

"Doing business within China involves a unique set of considerations, not least requiring an awareness of the region's unique state-administered videogame licensing process and strict localisation requirements.

"When building new relationships, language and cultural consideration can also become factors.

"Having the support of local DIT staff on the ground, working to assist with communication and the detailed planning of trade missions, has truly smoothed the process of exploring such a unique region.”

Ethan Wang, VP of NetEase Inc. said, "We are pleased to gain the benefit of Codemasters' rich experience and highly evolved technology.

"With these attributes, alongside NetEase's world class development team and design capabilities, as well as our extensive publishing know-how, we hope to bring an exciting mobile game to market to thrill players around the globe."