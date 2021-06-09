How residents in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth can support the Myton Hospices using its 'drive-thru' donation station
The charity held a trail at the Myton Hospice site in Warwick earlier this year
Residents in the Warwick district will be able to donate goods to the Myton Hospices through a 'drive-thru' donation station.
The charity hosted donation stations trails in April and May at Warwick's Myton Hospice, which saw hundreds of kind-hearted supporters fill up their cars with donations and hand them over at the Covid-safe donation stations.
And the success of the trial has led to the new dates being announced and the scheme rolled out at all three Myton sites, which are in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.
Myton’s head of retail and trading, Ralph Beevers, said: “We were blown away by the amazing support, the number of people who came along to donate and the amazing goods they donated, which will provide such an important source of income for our shops now they are back open and welcoming our valued customers.
“Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated – we hope to enjoy similar success at our forthcoming drive-thru events.”
The dates for the Warwick Myton Hospice are:
~ Wednesday June 16 12pm – 2pm
~ Saturday June 26 10am – 2pm
~ Wednesday August 11 12pm – 2pm
There is no need to book a slot on the forthcoming donation days – people can just turn up.
All donations must be good quality, saleable items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, unused toiletries and small items of homeware and Myton cannot accept items that are damaged, broken or incomplete in any way.