How 1,000 NHS and frontline workers in and around Warwick can get free tickets to Pub in the Park

The team behind Pub in the Park are offering 1,000 free tickets to NHS and frontline workers for their Warwick event later this year.

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival is due to return to St Nicholas Park in July after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

For the first time Pub in the Park is running a campaign giving away 8,000 tickets across the UK in an initiative called A Thousand Thank Yous

Warwick's Pub in the Park Festival in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

There are 1,000 tickets up for grabs for each location of the festival.

These are free tickets to NHS and frontline workers as a thank you for all their hard-work in the past year.

A spokesperson from Pub in the Park said: "The campaign was started as the CEO of Brand Events who runs Pub in the Park has a good friend who is a senior doctor at an ICU of a hospital in the UK.

"He wanted a way to thank his team for everything they’d done and given up in the past 12 months so he turned to Pub in the Park.

"A Thousand Thank Yous was born, at each venue a huge party will be thrown for frontline workers."

Tom Kerridge added: "Key workers have been the true super heroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1,000 complimentary tickets per region we visit so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”

From June 1 members of the public will be able to nominate someone to win one of the tickets.

Tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Nominations close on June 20 and those who get a have a successful nomination will receive tickets to the Pub in the Park session on Friday July 2.