Homebase in Warwick launches closing down sale

Homebase in Warwick has launched a 'closing down' sale.

Signs have appeared outside the store in Emscote Road including big banners that say' store closing' and 'everything must go'.

Homebase in Emscote Road in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

It is not yet known when the store will actually close.

The Homebase in Myton Road is remaining open.

The closure of the store comes after the news that plans were submitted for a Lidl on the site.

The plans were submitted to Warwick District Council's planning portal in May but have not yet gone before district council's planning committee.

Homebase in Emscote Road has launched a closing down sale.'Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Before the Lidl plans were submitted, the site also attracted the attention of another store.

In January 2018 plans were drawn up for a B&M store on the Homebase site but these plans were withdrawn in May 2018 and were not resubmitted.

Homebase have been contacted for a comment.