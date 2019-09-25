Historic Warwick pub undergoing makeover as part of takeover

A 16th century pub in Warwick is undergoing a makeover as part of a new takeover.

The Millwright Arms in Coten End is being transformed into The Black Pug.

Left and top right shows the new look of the outside of the pub formerly known as the Millwright Arms (photos by Geoff Ousbey) and bottom right shows a Google Street View of the Millwright Arms

BeerandCoffeeCo has leased the pub, and is also behind The Fat Pug, The Royal Pug, Procaffeinate and Apehangers bar in Leamington.

Dan Smith, marketing manager at BeerandCoffeeCo, said: “We took over the Millwright Arms in April and have, until last week when we changed the name to The Black Pug, been trading under that name.

“For the past few weeks we have been re-decorating with our classic pug colours and stamp wallpaper while putting a individual spin on the pub.

“We have also done a lot of work to the outside of the pub. We have a huge transformation coming for the back garden and we are marketing our selves as a ‘dog-friendly neighbourhood pub and kitchen’.”

This the company’s first business in Warwick. Dan added: “It was too good an opportunity to miss with such a great location in such a great town. We want to bring great drinks and local neighbourhood pub to Warwick and we believe we have done so.

“We are very excited to branch out into Warwick. We love Leamington and Warwick and we are all about community. We love Warwick and we hope Warwick will love us.

“We have some exciting events in the works and cannot wait for the amazing people of Warwick to see what we have planned.”

The Black Pug is open everyday 11am to 11pm and a re-launch event will take place later this year.