Here's why TV cameras are rolling on the streets of Warwick

TV crews were spotted in Northgate Street in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Filming crews have been spotted in one of Warwick's iconic streets.

This morning (May 17) TV crews from Father Brown were spotted in Northgate Street.

Stars of the show including Mark Williams who plays the lead Father Brown - a crime-solving Roman Catholic priest - were spotted outside Old Shire Hall.

The show first aired in 2013 and is set during the mid-1950s where Father Brown is the priest at a church in the fictional village of Kembleford in the Cotswolds.

Over the years filming for the show has taken place across Gloucestershire and Warwickshire including Princethorpe College, Ilmington and Kenilworth Castle.

