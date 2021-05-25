Here's a few photos from the Healey exhibition in Warwick - showing the story of an inspiring chapter in the town's history

An exhibition that tells the story of Donald Healey and his cars is now open at a museum in Warwick.

'Healey: Cars for Speed and Glamour' officially opened to the public at the Market Hall Museum on Wednesday May 19.

The exhibition, which is sponsored by Inspired Villages, tells the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts.

Richard Lewis, collections and development manager, said: "The opening of the exhibition was a huge success.

"It was wonderful to see the great interest of people in this inspiring local story.

"People really enjoyed discovering more about this innovative and successful local manufacturer and it was lovely that so many people shared their memories of, or connection to, the Donald Healey Motor Company."

Visitors will be able to discover the history of the Donald Healey Motor Company, from its origins in a former RAF hanger in Warwick to the glamour of Old Hollywood, and to the high-octane racetracks of Le Mans.

The Healey brand, born in Warwick, is known around the world for its innovation and style in sports cars and it retains a dedicated following to this day.

All visits will be on a pre-booked basis only and tickets will be limited to allow visitors plenty of space to social distance

On Wednesday June 9 at 8pm there is a live virtual talk on Donald Healey and his company, tickets are £3.

HCW's learning and community engagement team have lots events planned over the year including a race day in the square in Warwick, Scalextric challenges and a green energy day.

To book to visit the museum and to book for the live virtual talk go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

1. Louise Jennings inside the Market Hall Museum Buy photo

2. Warren Kenney outside the Market Hall Museum with one of the Healey cars Buy photo

3. Bronwen Williams outside the Market Hall Museum with one of the Healey cars Buy photo

4. Rob Eyre (Junior Archivist Warwickshire Records Office) at one of the Healey information points inside the museum Buy photo