Here's who will be the host at Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick

The host for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park event in Warwick has now been announced.

In June Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park will be returning to St Nicholas Park in Warwick for a second year.

Pub in the Park in Warwick 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Last week the line-up of restaurants was announced with Leamington's Star and Garter and Kenilworth's Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross being named for the Warwick event.

Now the line-up of chefs and hosts have been announced for the festival.

Warwick's event will be hosted by chef and patron of Michelin-starred restaurant Number 6 in Padstow and The Mariners Public House in Rock, Paul Ainsworth.

Speaking about the event Paul said: "We will be bringing our pub The Mariners Pub to Pub in the Park in Warwick.

"This is the second time for the festival in Warwick, which will be fantastic. Last year's event was great and St Nicholas Park is beautiful. The event coming back to Warwick means it was a huge success last year and I am really excited for this.

"I am going to be hosting and this is the first time I will have been a host for Pub in the Park.

"Tom will most likely be popping by to say hello.

"Warwick is in a beautiful part of the world and I am really looking forward to it. I have been to Warwick and Stratford before for the Great British Menu. If we are filming I try to stay a few days as it's a lovely part of the world.

"The people of Warwick have got something to really look forward to.

"I have been involved with Pub in the Park since it started four years ago in Marlow and I have unbelievably fantastic memories of it. It was such a good weekend. It's the whole spirit of the festival.

"There will be all different types of cuisine such as Atul Kochha's incredible Indian food and Josh Eggleton's regional cuisine.

"There will be so many lovely tastes and people can try all these types of lovely food.

"Food and music have got to be the serious loves for human beings as we love our music and our food and you can get both at Pub in the Park.

"We will be bringing a taste of Cornwall to the event. We have a designed dish called 'The Dogs Pollock' which is a pollock hot dog which we will be bringing as well as some other dishes.

"What ever we do bring to Warwick will be a taste of Cornwall.

"It is just going to be fantastic and I am very honoured and proud to be the host in Warwick."

As well as hosts, visitors will not be short of chef talent with the likes of Atul Kochhar, Angela Hartnett and Nick Deverell Smith.

Tom Kerridge said: “I am so proud of what Pub in the Park has become - a coming together of the best chefs in the business, a celebration of incredible food topped off with an ace music line-up where you can create amazing memories with family and friends – it’s my idea of the perfect day out!”

Here are the pubs and chefs lined up for Warwick:

Pop-up pubs

The Hand & Flowers

Atul Kochhar’s Sindhu

The Churchill Arms

The Cross at Kenilworth

Café Murano

The Star Inn

Purnell’s

The Star &Garter

The Mariners Public House by Paul Ainsworth

Salt



Chefs

Atul Kochhar

Nick Deverell Smith

Adam Bennett

Angela Hartnett

Andrew Pern

Glynn Purnell

Paul Ainsworth

Paul Foster