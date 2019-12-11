Here's when you can watch Tom Hardy's 'A Christmas Carol' that was filmed in Warwick

Earlier this year BBC film crews were spotted in Warwick filming for 'A Christmas Carol'.

In June The Lord Leycester Hospital was transported back to the 1800s complete with snow for the filming of the BBC's adaption of A Christmas Carol.

Many stars of the show were spotted in the town at the time, including Guy Pearce.

Now there are just under two weeks left until the three-part series airs.

Here is a list of some of the cast:

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge

A Christmas Carol was partially filmed at the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick. Photo by Mandy Littlejohn.

Andy Serkis as the Ghost of Christmas Past

Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley

Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit

Charlotte Riley as Lottie/ The Spirit of Christmas Present

The series was produced by the same team who were behind BBC's Taboo, which starred Tom Hardy.

Tom Hardy is also one of the producers for the mini series.

According to the Radio Times, the first episode A Christmas Carol will air on BBC One on December 22 at 9pm, episode two will air on December 23 at 9.05pm, and the third and final episode will be shown on December 24 at 9pm.

