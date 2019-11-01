Here's when Leamington's new Mountain Warehouse could open and what's opening in the old store

Work is currently taking place ahead of Leamington's Mountain Warehouse moving to a new store in the town centre.

In October The Courier shared a story about plans for the Mountain Warehouse store on the Parade to move into a new two-storey unit.

Mountain Warehouse on the Parade in Leamington

A planning application has been submitted for new signage on the former Second Cup coffee shop unit in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Over the last few weeks work has started to take place inside the former coffee shop and the current Mountain Warehouse site has been displaying 'closing' signs, saying they will be closing for a store refit soon.

Back in October James Stocker, a senior project manager at Mountain Warehouse, said: “I can confirm that we are relocating to Royal Priors Shopping Centre in the near future.

"Since we first opened in 2008, sales in Leamington have been strong, and we have decided to move to a larger unit which spans over two floors.

The former Second Cup coffee shop, where Mountain Warehouse is looking to move to.

"We are excited to be able to showcase a greater selection of products to the people of Warwickshire, and continue to share our passion for the outdoors with this wonderful town.”

Now a proposed opening date has been given for the new Mountain Warehouse store.

A spokesperson from Mountain Warehouse said that the new store in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre is set to open during the week of November 25 but this could change.

They also added that a new store would also be temporarily be opening in place of the old Mountain Warehouse store on the Parade.

Neon Sheep will be temporarily opening in Leamington. Photos supplied.

They said: "The old store will be temporarily replaced with our sister lifestyle brand, Neon Sheep, over Christmas. "

Neon Sheep has been described as a 'stationery and lifestyle brand that stocks fun, fashionable and unique pieces for trend-led millennials and those who remain young at heart'.

Items sold by Neon Sheep include: crown-tipped rose gold pens, avocado towels, marble and glitter water bottles and sequin notebooks.

Neon Sheep is set to open on November 28 but again this is subject to change.

