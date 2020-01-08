Here's what has been happening at the former Warwick Police station

In February 2019 plans to demolish the former police station in Priory Road and transform the site into a medical centre were given the go-ahead.

According to the planning documents the medical centre would house Priory Medical Centre and Cape Road Surgery. As a result the two current sites for the surgeries would close.

The new centre would provide 20 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a minor operations theatre, a pharmacy and 41 parking spaces (14 for staff and 27 for patients).

Workers were spotted on the site this morning (January 8) doing preparation work ahead of the demolition work.

It is not yet know when the demolition work will take place.

The former police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey. other Buy a Photo

