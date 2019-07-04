Here's the line-up for Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park in Warwick

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival will be coming to Warwick this week being live music, Michelin-starred chefs and stalls.
Ahead of the festival starting on Friday here is the line-up of Chefs, guests and stalls for the festival.
Chefs and guests
~ Tom Kerridge (The Hand and Flowers, Marlow)
~ Angela Hartnett (Cafe Murano, London)
~ Atul Kochhar (Sindhu in Marlow, Hawkyns in Buckinghamshire and Indian Essence in Kent)
~ Leon Higham (Rose and Crown, Warwick)
~ Adam Bennet (The Cross, Kenilworth)
~ Mike Bullard (The Burchers Social, Henley-in-Arden)
~ Candice Brown (winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016)
~ Stephen Terry (The Hardwick, Abergavenny)
~ Jodie Kidd (The Half Moon, Kirdford)
~Trevor Blake
~ Nick Deverell-Smith (The Churchill Arms, Paxford)
~ Rosie Birkett (Chef demo host)
~ Fred Sirieix
Music line-up
Friday July 5
~ Tom Odell
~ Scouting For Girls
~ Cecil
Saturday July 6
Afternoon:
~ Toploader
~ Sound of Sirens
~ Courthouse
Evening:
~ Razorlight
~ Stereo MCs
~ Holloway Road
Sunday July 7
~ Will Young
~ The Christians
~ The Rifles
~ Chalk Drawings
Artisan Market Stalls
Aluna Coconut
Anno Distillers
Beki's Brownies
Black Cheese Bomb
Black Storm Brewery
Briscoe's Artisan Jelly
Chill Pill Tea
Cymru Confectionery
Dartmoor Brewery
Gourmet Brownie Ltd
Haworth Gins/ Gascoigne Yorkshire Tonic Waters
Haworth Steam
Heavenly Free From
HMS Spirit
Jelley Distillery
Made For Drink
Norma Jean Bakery
Old Stag Cider
Olive Corner
Pig In The Middle
Pineau UK
Riverside Spirits
Salcombe Dairy
Shakeys Chilli Shack
The Great British Cheese Company
The Nut Butter Company
The Yummy Yank
Weston Biltong
Shopping Village
Briscoe's Artisan Jellies
Guide Dogs
Charles Taylor Trading
Coffee Bean
Fine Grind
Foxy Faces
Freddie's Flowers
GoodTooBee
Gousto
Grapefruit Ltd
Hotel Chocolat
Jardine Brothers
Johnson's Toffees
Neat Gin
Pedrino
Petty Wood and Co
Pieroth Wines
Pineau
Quandoo
Savernake Knives
Shawbury Vintners
Shawberry Wine
Southern Counties Ice Cream
The Kitchens Inc
The Warwickshire Gin Company
