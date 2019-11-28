Here's everything you need to know about Warwick's Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on

The festive season will officially kick off in Warwick as the town hosts the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch-on tonight (Thursday).

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's festivities from the entertainment schedule to parking and road closures.

Victorian Evening and Christmas lights

Starting at 5pm, there will be a Victorian-themed Christmas market featuring crafts, food and other items.

There will also be entertainment on the Touch FM stage in Market Place including the official Christmas lights switch on by Father Christmas and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy at 7pm.

The lights on Warwick Rotary Club's 'Lights of Love' tree in the town centre will also be switched-on tonight.

The festive season will be kicking off in Warwick tonight! 'Poster by Warwick District Council, top right photo by Gill Fletcher and bottom right photo by the Warwick Courier.

A number of attractions will also be dotted around the town centre including a carousel, children's rides, ferret racing, fire spinners, and a Punch and Judy Show.

This year there will also be reindeer at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

Visitors are also being encouraged to get into the nineteenth century spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian, with the winners in both the adult and child categories being announced on stage at 7.30pm.

The Victorian Evening celebrations will take place from 5pm to 9pm.

The Victorian Evening map by Warwick District Council

Touch FM stage programme (according to www.enjoywarwick.co.uk )

The stage programme includes:

5pm – Ollie and Si

5.05pm – Fiery Feet Dance School

5.20pm – Warwick Rock Choir

5.50pm – Warwick School of Dance

6.05pm – Armonico Consort

6.30pm - Idle Noise

7pm – Christmas Lights Switch On

7.10pm – St. Mary’s Choir

7.25pm – Judging of Fancy Dress Competition

7.30pm – Germein

8.05pm - Kieran Taylour

8.35pm - Christmas Music

9pm – Finish

Christmas Tree Festival

St Mary's Church will once again be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Festival, which also launches tonight.

All the trees are individually decorated by the community and local businesses.

Tonight the church doors will open at 5pm with entertainment including Occasional Brass, Two Castles Male Voice Choir, Hand Bell Ringers and a reindeer trail.

The evening will end with a short carol service at 8.45pm.

The festival will run until December 8 and visitors can vote for their favourite Christmas tree and be entered in the prize draw. Admission on Victorian Evening costs 50p per adult and £1 after. Children can enter for free.

#LoveLocal Fair

The #LoveLocal, is a monthly fair that showcases local artists and crafters and their handmade items.

Tonight there will be a fair set up at the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street.

The fair will take place from 5pm to 9pm and it will be free to enter.

King's Head Pub Fundraiser

The team at the Kings Head in Saltisford is holding a fundraiser tonight to help raise funds for The Myton Hospice.

They are inviting residents to pop in for a homemade mince pie in exchange for a donation as they venture to or from the lights switch-on in the town centre.

Parking

Warwick District Council’s off-street car parks will also be free from 3pm today (Thursday).

Off-street car parks include: West Rock, St Nicholas Park and St Mary’s Area 2, 3 and 4.

Limited parking is available at Linen Street and a ‘Car Park Full’ sign will be displayed when no more spaces are available.

Barrack Street will be available from 5pm to 8pm.

On-street parking will still be charged.

Road Closures

The roads that are due to be closed today from 11.30am until midnight:

Brook Street

Market Place

Northgate Street

New Street

Old Square

Swan Street

The Holloway

Market Street – except for egress from the bus station and car park

The roads that are due to be closed tonight from 4.45pm to 9pm:

Church Street

Northgate Street