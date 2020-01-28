Here's a video of the demolition work at Warwick's old police station

Demolition work has vbeen taking place at the old police station in Warwick this week.

Geoff Ousbey has been on the scene today (Tuesday) and has shot some video of the demolition work.

On January 8 workers were spotted on site doing preparation work ahead of the demolition.

This week demolition work started on the site.

In February 2019 plans to demolish the former police station in Priory Road and transform the site into a medical centre were given the go-ahead.

According to the planning documents the medical centre would house Priory Medical Centre and Cape Road Surgery.

The demolition taking place at the old police station in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

As a result the two current sites for the surgeries would close.

The new centre would provide 20 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a minor operations theatre, a pharmacy and 41 parking spaces (14 for staff and 27 for patients).

