Earlier this month a steam locomotive passed through Leamington and Warwick railway stations.

The photos, which were taken by Peter Sumner, show the BR 4-6-2 'Merchant Navy' Class No. 35028 Clan Line.

The photo shows the BR 4-6-2 'Merchant Navy' Class No. 35028 Clan Line, passing through Warwick station, while working the outward journey of The Belmond British Pullman. Photo by Peter Sumner.

The photos show The Belmond British Pullman which went on to travel between London Victoria and Stratford stations on a rail tour on October 9.

Peter believes this is only the second time that the set of Venice Simplon Orient Express coaches have come through the area on a rail tour.