Here's a look at Wednesday's demolition work at Warwick's old police station

This week demolition work has been taking place at Warwick's old police station to make way for a new medical centre.
Geoff Ousbey returned to the scene on Wednesday (January 29) and has shot some video of the demolition work.
On January 8 workers were spotted on site doing preparation work ahead of the demolition.
In February 2019 plans to demolish the former police station in Priory Road and transform the site into a medical centre were given the go-ahead.
According to the planning documents the medical centre would house Priory Medical Centre and Cape Road Surgery. As a result the two current sites for the surgeries would close.
The new centre would provide 20 consulting rooms, five treatment rooms, a minor operations theatre, a pharmacy and 41 parking spaces (14 for staff and 27 for patients).
