Here's a look at a few photos from the Warwick Corps of Drums 40th anniversary celebrations

On June 22, celebrations began with music performances on the Shire Hall steps in Warwick by three bands; the 1980s/90s era, 1990s/2000s era and current members of the Warwick Corps of Drums.

The celebrations continued back at the band headquarter, the Westend Centre, and carried on into the evening with band ‘Chain of Fools’. Past members and lifetime supporters of the band turned out for the reunion.

The Mayor of Warwick Neale Murphy officially opened the newly refurbished Westend centre. The main hall in the centre was dedicated to the late Ron Everett as ‘The Ron Everett Suite’ and was opened by Ron’s three children.

The Warwick Corp of Drums performed in Market Place in Warwick last weekend as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

The Warwick Corp of Drums performed in Market Place in Warwick last weekend as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Gill Fletcher. ugc Buy a Photo

The Warwick Corp of Drums performed in Warwick town centre at the weekend as part of the anniversary celebrations. Photo by Gill Fletcher. other Buy a Photo

The Warwick Corps of Drums in the early 1980s. Photo from Ron Everett's collection of photographs. other Buy a Photo

View more