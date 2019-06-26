Here's a look at a few photos from the Warwick Corp of Drums 40th anniversary celebrations

On June 22, celebrations began with music performances on the Shire Hall steps in Warwick by three bands; the 1980s/90s era, 1990s/2000s era and current members of the Warwick Corps of Drums.
View more
The Warwick Corp of Drums celebrated its 40th anniversary and the opening of its newly refurbished headquarters last weekend
On June 22, celebrations began with music performances on the Shire Hall steps in Warwick by three bands; the 1980s/90s era, 1990s/2000s era and current members of the Warwick Corps of Drums.