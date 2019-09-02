One of the floral displays at the show. Photo supplied.

Here's a few pictures of the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society's Annual Show

For the third year running, the Warwick Horticultural and Allotment Society held its Annual Show over the August Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday in the Court House and Pageant Gardens in Warwick.

Around three hundred visitors came to see the Show exhibits in the the Court House ballroom. The number of entries this year was up by one-third – an increase on recent year’s show.
With 67 categories to enter covering floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams and children’s categories.
To read more about the show and the winners click here

The Best in Show trophy was won by Jackson Pascoe for his hedgehog exhibit made with pear and grapes. Photo supplied.
Egg cup displays at the show. Photo supplied.
Animals made from fruit and vegetables. Photo supplied.
Entries in the Young people 7 to 11 years old section. Photo supplied.
