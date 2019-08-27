Party in the Park in St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Here's a few pictures from Party in the Park in Warwick

Yesterday (Monday) crowds flocked to St Nicholas Park in Warwick for Party in the Park.

This is the second year that the event has been held and it helps to raise money towards the costs of the Leamington Carnival.
At this year's event there were food and drink stalls, charity stalls, zorbing, inflatables and donkey rides as well as entertainment on the Fresh FM stage.

Many took refuge in the shaded areas during the event. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Many took refuse in the shaded areas during the hot weather on bank holiday Monday. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Children could experience donkey rides at the event. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.
One of the many stalls at Party in the Park. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
