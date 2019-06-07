Here's a few photos of Warwick residents marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

The Warwick Branch of the Royal British Legion held a sunset ceremony and commemoration at the Warwick war memorial in Church Street last night. A crowd gathered by the memorial to pay their respects and to remember those who fought during D-Day. Here are a few photos from the ceremony.

Warwick residents gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the war memorial in Church Street. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

