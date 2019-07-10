Here's a few photos of King's High School staff and pupils bidding farewell to Warwick town centre site after 140 years
Today (Wednesday July 10) staff and pupils from King's High School left the town centre location and headed to their new home.
More than 650 pupils, staff, guests and members of the public gathered this morning in Smith Street to bid farewell to their town centre site after 140 years. After a Blue Plaque was unveiled and speeches were given the pupils and staff paraded up to their new multi-million pound site in Banbury Road.
The school will now be on the same site as Warwick School and Warwick Prep.
On July 10 King's High School moved to their new site in Myton Road. Photo by Gill Fletcher.