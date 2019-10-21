Here's a few photos from the opening of the Warwick Mop Fair

The fair was set up in the town centre and was open on Friday evening and most of Saturday. This was the first weekend of the annual tradition which dates back around 700 years.

The Runaway Mop will be returning this weekend on Friday (October 25) from 5pm to 10.30pm and on Saturday (October 26) from noon until 10.30pm.

The Mayor of Warwick with other dignitaries on a ride at the Warwick Mop during the official opening. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The formal opening of the Warwick Mop Fair. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The parade from The Court House to the Mop Fair. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Carey Young one of the colouring competition one of the winners. Photo by Gill Fletcher

