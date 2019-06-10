Here's a few photos from Kenilworth Show

The show, which took place last weekend attracted visitors from around the country, for what is expected to be the last time the show is held on its current site – due to planned HS2 works. Favourites including the grand parade of livestock, displays of modern farm machinery were among the main ring entertainment, along with Paul Hannam’s Quad Bike Display Team. For more about how this year's Kenilworth Show went click here

Thomas Cockerill prepares a beef shorthorn for the show. Photo submitted. other Buy a Photo

Beth Baxter (10) and her mum Tina are pictured with Tony Conway on the Imagineering Stand. Beth is using a hydraulic arm to move a paper cup. Photo submitted. other Buy a Photo

Jacon Pinks (8) uses a magnifying glass to search for the Queen Bee, on the Warwick University School of Life Sciences stand. Photo submitted. other Buy a Photo

Paul Crawford cleans his 1955 Chevy Bellair. Photo submitted. other Buy a Photo

View more