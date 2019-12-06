Here is when children can meet Santa at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington

Father Christmas will again be helping the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa's fundraising efforts by meeting children at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Santa will be on the upper level of the shopping centre on Saturdays 14 and 21 from 10am to 4pm of December and Sundays 15th and 22nd from 11am to 3pm.

He will chat to children about their Christmas toy list and will give every child a toy.

The charge will be £5 for the first child, £4 for a second and £3 for a third child in the family, with no further charge for additional children.

Every family will also be entered into a free raffle for a big cuddly teddy bear.

Parents are encouraged to bring a camera or smartphones to take photos of their children with Santa.