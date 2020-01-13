Heavy rain and 50mph winds forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for Warwickshire

Weather warnings are in force as Warwickshire faces a battering from wind and rain on Tuesday.

The county will escape the worst of Storm Brendan as it blows in from the west during Monday.

Yellow weather warning

But Met Office weather watches predict gusts of 50mph accompanied by heavy rain over a 12-hour period could disrupt Tuesday evening's commute home.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said:: “There are signs of further low-pressure systems developing throughout the week which are likely to bring further gales and heavy rain almost anywhere.”

The yellow warning for Tuesday (January 14) kicks in at noon and lasts until midnight with the strongest winds predicted from around 5pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some delays to road and rail services are likely."