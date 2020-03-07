Health officials reassure public after Coventry resident tests positive for Covid-19

Public Health England says it is working to make sure the people of Coventry are protected.

A Coventry resident has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

The case, reported today (March 7), is the first to be confirmed in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Sue Ibbotson, centre director, Public Health England West Midlands, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 who is a resident of Coventry.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Public Health England is working closely with NHS colleagues and Coventry City Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

Liz Gaulton, director of Public Health for Coventry City Council, said: “I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Coventry are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital."

As of today, March 7, 21,460 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the UK.

Of those, 21,254 were confirmed negative and 206 were confirmed as positive.

Two patients, both elderly and with underlying medical conditions, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

Public Health England and the NHS advise that the best way to protect yourself and others is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

For more advice on how to protect yourself and others visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.

You can also visit publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/23/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-what-you-need-to-know.