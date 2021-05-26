Warwickshire County Council is inviting people people in the area to suggest improvements to make it easier and safer to travel on foot and by bicycle.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more Warwickshire residents have used active travel modes for short journeys as well as walking and cycling for daily exercise.

This increased focus on active travel is positive for a number of reasons including an improvement for residents' overall health and wellbeing, improved air quality a decrease in carbon emissions.

Have your say on improvements to walking and cycling routes in Warwickshire

The council has said it would like to benefit from people's 'local knowledge' by identifying the best places for walking and cycling improvements on an interactive map which will be open until Friday July 9.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: ‘As part of our commitment to tackling the climate emergency, the council is taking steps to extend and improve the existing provision for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We welcome ideas to overcome barriers to walking and cycling, and ways to make everyday journeys easier for a wide range of users, such as new crossings, wider paths or segregated cycle routes.”

The information collected as part of this exercise will be used to identify key locations for walking improvements, create a comprehensive cycling network plan, support future investment in active travel and develop a prioritised programme of schemes for inclusion in a Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).