A rare white squirrel have been seen in a park in Warwick.

The rare squirrel was spotted by Alison Hadley today (Thursday, January 9).

A rare white squirrel was spotted in Warwick. Photo by Alison Hadley

Alison saw the squirrel in St Nicholas Park.

In December 2017 Courier reader Esther Williamson sent in photos of a rare white squirrel spotted in her garden in the Princes Drive area of Leamington.

A rare white squirrel was spotted in Warwick. Photo by Alison Hadley

A rare white squirrel was spotted in Warwick. Photo by Alison Hadley