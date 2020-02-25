Hatton pub reopens with new look and new menu after refurbishment

A Hatton has reopened its doors this week with a fresh look and menu.

The popular country pub, which features views of Hatton Locks, is back in business after closing on January 20 for refurbishment.

Hatton Arms manager Stephanie Ward (in blue) with the team. Photo supplied.

It hopes to further build on its established reputation locally for authentic dining and classic British cuisine made with the finest ingredients, often sourced direct from the Hatton Estate.

The refurbishments include a new inside and out, a new porch, rear bi-fold doors to open up the terrace and booth seating.

A team of 35 full and part-time staff are headed up by general manager Stephanie Ward and deputy manager Shaney Ayre.

Stephanie said: “It’s an exciting time for the pub, which has been a favourite with locals for many years.

A look inside the newly refurbished Hatton Arms pub. Photo submitted.

“We never rest on our laurels and the improvements to the aesthetics, atmosphere and menu will enhance the guests’ experience even more and we look forward to welcoming familiar – and new - faces to the new-look Hatton Arms.”

The Hatton Arms’ new menu has locally sourced ingredients, including award-winning Oxfordshire beef from Rowleys butchers in Warwick and venison from Wellesbourne Estates.

Head chef Jakub Fijak, has also returned to the Hatton Arms after five years. He said: “We hope to excite you with the new delicious food amongst the reliable pub classics, showcasing amazing ingredients and, wherever possible, local produce."

The drinks menu also features Alcester’s UBU, Harry’s Heifer from Church Farm Brewery and Hooky ales available, as well as The Philosopher’s Daughter, from Warwickshire Gin Company and Hatton Country World’s Moore’s of Warwick.

A look at the outside of the newly refurbished Hatton Arms pub. Photo submitted.

The former 18th century coaching inn is part of the 900-acre Hatton Estate owned by Johnnie and Arabella Arkwright.

Johnnie said: “The Hatton Arms has been a part of our family for about 180 years and is already a popular destination for so many of us who live nearby .

“We want to thank everyone for their patience while these exciting new changes have been taking place behind the scenes – and are proud to show it all off to customers both old and new – marking the latest chapter in its rich history.”

For more information go to www.hattonarms.com