Hatton Park's self-confessed 'mad fool' gearing up to take on another epic fundraising challenge

Hatton Park’s very own self-confessed ‘mad fool’ Stuart Kettell is gearing up to take on another epic fundraising challenge.

On July 7 the father of four, will be setting off on a 100-mile journey from Braunston Marina in Northamptonshire to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

But of course it is no ordinary walk - he will be walking backwards!

Stuart Kettell is gearing up to take on another epic fundraising challenge. Photo supplied

Stuart does a challenge every year for Macmillan and has done for 14 years.

None of his challenges are 'normal', Stuart always makes them as 'wacky' as possible, and so far to date he is close to raising £60,000 for the charity.

Over the years Stuart has completed dozens of high-profile sponsored stunts, which has earned him the nickname The Mad Fool.

Previous challenges include running the London Marathon, pushing a sprout up Mount Snowdon with his nose, being suspended in a box 25 feet above the ground for a week and cycling from John o' Groats to Land's End in a bathtub bike.

In 2019 Stuart was also named Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Birmingham awards.

His latest challenge - to walk backwards for 100 miles - is no easy feat, after training and covering just three miles, he struggled to walk up the stairs afterwards.

Stuart said: “You are using muscles that you don’t usually use and the body isn’t used to walking backwards.”

As with his previous challenges, Stuart will have his hair dyed green and will be kitted out with specially made shoes that face backwards, complete with a flashing warning beacon on his head and a loud speaker which says 'warning, warning, this person is reversing'.

The Braunston Marina have also sponsored the event and supplied Stuart an escort on his journey in the shape of a 60-foot-long narrowboat, where he can sleep for the night so Stuart will now walk on the canal towpath all the way down The Grand Union Canal at the same speed as the boat.

The boat is captained by 85-year-old Norman Woolley who was the last boatman to pull a horse drawn canal boat from London to Birmingham in 1996.

Stuart said: “Norman is an integral part of this challenge, he knows the route like the back of his hand and he himself has a huge challenge, he is 85 and will have to navigate 102 locks on the journey.

There are several repairs to the canal going on along the way as well which we will have to plan for.”