Hatton Park teenager's charity event for Uganda project

A teenager from Hatton Park is organising a charity event to fund her month-long trip to help build a playground in Uganda

Emily Parsons, 19, is joining the Uganda Volunteer Project in July, organised by charity East African Playgrounds, which supports children’s cognitive development through play.

Emily Parsons and photos of the Uganda Volunteer Project. Photos supplied.

To help raise the £800 she needs, the former Aylesford pupil, who is now studying at Manchester University, is organising a charity gin tasting event supported by Moores of Warwick.

The event takes place at Hatton Park Community Centre on April 27 from 7.30pm to 10pm and includes a presentation by the distillery’s owners Lorraine and Martin Moore.

Lorraine said: “We are happy to get involved in this event - it is great to see a young person raising funds so that she can go and help others. Emily intends to volunteer her time and skills to help others who might not be so fortunate.”

Emily said: “As well as being an amazing opportunity I am hoping this trip will link with the type of work I want to do in the future. I am currently studying international disaster management and humanitarian response, so believe there is a strong connection to be made here.”

Tickets cost £10.

To buy tickets email: parsons.b1@sky.com