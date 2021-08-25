Harbury store welcomes back customers after £445,000 refurbishment

(Left to right) - Ali Kurji, chief executive of the Heart of England Co-operative Society; Clive Miles, president of the Society; Kim Askew-Kelly, manager of The Co-operative at Harbury and Steve Browne, general manager of the Society’s Food Division. Photo supplied

A store in Harbury has welcomed back customers after a £445,000 refurbishment.

The Heart of England Co-operative Society completed the first major refurbishment in more than a decade at the store, which has served the Harbury community since 1863.

As part of the project the Society has extended its offering to include Lavazza coffee and Tango Ice Blast.

The exterior of The Co-operative at Harbury. Photo supplied

Customers also have the chance to support independent producers, including south Warwickshire-based brewery Purity, through the Society’s Local @ Heart scheme.

Ideas for new additions to the store follow a survey among local residents ahead of the project.

Steve Browne, general manager of the Heart of England Co-operative Society’s Food Division, said: “In line with all our refurbishments we design our stores with the theme of Your Community Store in mind – liaising with the local community to find out what’s important to them and offering as much as possible to accommodate their wide-ranging needs under one roof.

“While we were liaising with customers it became apparent the sustainability and the environment is very much top of mind and people are keen to play their part in any way they can to help make a difference.

The team at The Co-operative in Harbury (left to right) - Katie Lees, Bill McGrath, Barrie Newton, Ben Riches, Kim Askew-Kelly. Photo supplied