Harbury library to host book publishing event

Want to learn how to publish your own book?

The Harbury Village Library will host a talk called 'Publishing & how to self-publish’ next week.

Harbury Village Library

Jeremy Atkins, the director of Fernhurst Books, will speak at the event held at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 5.

While tickets to the event are free reservations are recommended, and can be made through the library by phone 01926 258776 or by e-mailing: library@harburyvillagelibrary.org.uk.

The Leamington-based publishing company, Fernhurst Books, has 40 years’ experience in publishing and 140 titles currently in print.

Budding local authors now have the opportunity to publish their very own book in paperback, hardback and / or eBook format with Self Publishing House, the new self-publishing service from Fernhurst Books.

It has recently launched Self Publishing House to give writers of all genres and formats the opportunity to create their own high-quality books and eBooks without having to persuade a publisher to back them.

Self Publishing House is a new service to give would-be authors the opportunity to publish their own high quality book. Self Publishing House gives the power back to the author. The self-publishing model removes the need to submit manuscripts for consideration, allowing authors to publish exactly what they want, in the format(s) they want and to keep any profit the book makes.

The services offered by Self Publishing House can be used as a full package or selected by the author dependent on their own skills, the nature of their book and what they are looking to achieve with it.

All services are offered in a personalised manner by a team who love creating books and want their authors to be really proud of their final product.

Jeremy Atkins said: “I have experienced this industry from both sides. I self-published my first book 35 years ago and now run a well-established publishing company.

"It’s always such a thrill to get the first copy of a new book that you’ve created. We’ve established Self Publishing House to help others experience this with their own book, particularly those who thought they’d never get the chance to be a published writer. We look forward to making many dreams come true."