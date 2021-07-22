'Hands off Budbrooke' say councillors following plans to move the area into a different parliamentary constituency away from Leamington and Warwick

Councillors have issued a ‘hands off Budbrooke’ call following a proposal to move it into a different parliamentary constituency.

The Boundary Commission for England had recommended that Budbrooke be moved from Warwick and Leamington and placed within Kenilworth and Southam meaning their MP would change from Labour’s Matt Western to Conservative Jeremy Wright.

But at the meeting of the Warwick District Council’s licensing and regulatory committee on Monday (July 19), councillors opposed the plan although other tweaks were approved including changes in Milverton where properties on the same road are currently split between the two constituencies.

Councillors have issued a ‘hands off Budbrooke’ call following a suggestion that it should be moved into a different parliamentary constituency

A report on the proposed changes by democratic services manager Graham Leach explained officers were largely in favour of the changes because long-standing issues had been addressed but that if Budbrooke was moved, the Warwick and Leamington constituency would be totally surrounded by the one for Kenilworth and Southam.

It said: “There are two broad points of issue about the constituency proposals. The first is about the projected growth in size and the second is about the geography of the constituencies.

“Officers have been looking at the growth of the electorate in South Warwickshire generally.

"Between now and 2028 within Warwick District, based on the current local plan proposed sites and approved developments, the electorate in the Warwick and Leamington constituency is expected to grow by circa 4,400 electors and Kenilworth and Southam by 6,126.”

The report stated that this would not include developments in areas such as Gaydon or Dunchurch which are in neighbouring districts or boroughs and that in total, the number of electors in Kenilworth and Southam could increase to more than 90,000 by the time of the next review, with Warwick and Leamington edging towards 80,000.

“To help mitigate the implications of some of this growth it is suggested that the Bubrooke ward is retained within the Warwick and Leamington constituency.

"It would enable by 2028, an electorate in Warwick and Leamington of over 82,000 and Kenilworth and Southam of over 81,000, which is a far more balanced outcome.

“Officers have consulted with its Budbrooke councillors who support Budbrooke remaining with Warwick and Leamington constituency.