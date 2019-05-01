Handmade fair returning to Warwick

A handmade fair showcasing local artists and crafters will be returning to Warwick later this month.

Following on from its first successful event the #Love Local handmade fair will be returning to Warwick later this month.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy and Mark Robertson, Mayor's Consort, with one of the stall holders at the first fair. Photo submitted.

April saw the launch of the monthly fairs, which are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre.

These events are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders as well as showcasing local artists and crafters who will be selling a range of handmade products.

As well as showcasing a collection of local artists and crafters there will also be a ‘plastic-free pop up shop’ from Zero.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy and Mark Robertson, Mayor's Consort, with some of the stall holders at the first fair. Photo submitted.

Zero was set up by Marisa Edworthy, who lives in Bishop’s Tachbrook, and Charlie Demetriou, who lives in Binley in Coventry. The pair operate as a pop-up stall and also have products housed inside businesses across the midlands, including Harbury Post Office.

Customers can bring their own containers to fill with what products they want from the pop-up store.

#LoveLocal’s next fair will takeplace at the visitor information centre inside the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday May 11 from 10am until 4.30pm.

If anyone is interested in having a stall at a future fair they should call 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.

