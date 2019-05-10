Hampton Magna woman tackles London Marathon and now sets sights on ultra marathon

After completing the mammoth task of the London Marathon Georgie Acton is now gearing up to take on even bigger challenge – an ultra marathon.

Georgie, who lives in Hampton Magna, joined thousands of runners on April 28 for the London Marathon. Like many others she was also running for charity and has been raising money for Barnardo’s, which helps vulnerable children and young people in the UK.

Georgie Acton with her London Marathon medal.

“The London Marathon was amazing, tough at times but such an amazing experience,” said Georgie. “The support en route was amazing and kept me going all the way to the end.

“It was definitely a mental battle as well as physical and by mile 20 my legs wanted to stop, but as a friend had told me, I put one foot in front of the other until I was handed my medal.

“Having never completed a marathon I wasn’t sure what to expect. Such camaraderie from all the other runners, support from the marshall’s was fantastic and the public lining the route from start to finish gives you such a boost.

“It was a very memorable day that I will cherish for a very long time. I would love to do it again.”

Georgie Acton will be taking on an ultra marathon next month.

In June Georgie will be tackling the Race to the Tower ultra marathon in the Cotswolds, which is 52.4 miles.

She said: “With just over four weeks to go, now that I’m recovered from the London Marathon, I’m trying to get the long runs in so that I am prepared for the ultra marathon. Getting plenty of sleep and the right nutrition is very important too.

“I’m looking forward to it and running with friends. The pre-race nerves will kick in on the day but I’m excited too as it’s another first for me and I can’t wait to see what it feels like to become an ultra marathon runner.”

Georgie hit her £2,000 target for Barnardo’s the week before the London Marathon and is looking to keep raising money by taking on events to reach £4,000 by April 2020.

Georgie sad: “I want to thank family and friends for their guidance and support, their donations and messages of encouragement.”

