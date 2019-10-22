Halloween Spooktacular returns to Hatton Adventure World

October half term is set to be a scream when the Pumpkin Spooktacular returns to Hatton Adventure World from Saturday October 26 to Thursday October 31.

The Warwickshire family attraction will once again be awash with ghosts, ghouls, cobwebs and pumpkins.

New this year is a Magic & Mayhem Illusion Show .

There is also a new Whizzie the Wizard’s Masterclass’where children can learn all about spells, witchcraft and enchantment.

Visitors can also pick and carve their own free pumpkin with judging taking place each day at 4:15pm in the Halloween Marquee, take part in a pumpkin hunt, ride the Bewitching Trailer Ride, visit the Haunted House, enjoy Zombie Run and Death Match laser combat battles and see Snakes Alive, Tame the Dragon and Meet the Beasts.

Children are also encouraged to come dressed in Halloween themed costumes with spot prizes for the best dressed.

Richard Craddock, manager of Hatton Adventure World, said: “With the nights drawing in, the weather turning colder and the clocks going back, it’s that time of year when Hatton goes full on Spooktacular.

"We have a packed programme of spooky activities for all the family to enjoy and at £14.95 on-line to include so much is great value for money.”

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.

For more information visit the website www.hattonworld.com/adventure-world or call 843411.